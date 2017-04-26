Formula 1 powerboat racing heading to Gulfport

GULFPORT - Formula 1 powerboat racing is coming to Gulfport the weekend of April 28-30th. The inaugural Gulfport Grand Prix will feature 50 racing teams from across the country. Formula 1 boats are capable of reaching speeds of over 120-miles-per-hour and are typically raced on small coursed close to land, making it a spectator friendly sport.

The Gulfport Grand Prix will be held just off the beach on the Boca Ciega Bay, and will feature a race anouncer which organizers say really helps the spectators know what's happening in the race.

The weekend will also feature a boat show, an antique boat show, vendors and of course plenty of fun for the whole family. It’s free to attend and VIP tickets are being sold for $35 per day.

