Free St. Petersburg plane rides offered to kids on Veterans Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Volunteer pilots will offer free plane rides and education for kids this weekend as part of the Veterans Day special Young Eagles flight rally.

The Saturday event at Albert Whitted Park runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids ages 8-17 will get to see aerial views of Fort De Soto, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and St. Petersburg.

Groups of five or more participants are asked to call in advance of the event.

Go to the Albert Whitted Airport Preservation Society’s website or call (727)822-1532 for more information.

