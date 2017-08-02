Funds for pier enhancements on St. Petersburg City Council agenda

Renderings of the new St. Petersburg Pier, which is set to open in 2019. The city released the renderings on Dec. 15, 2016. (Photo: City of St. Petersburg)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Mayor Rick Kriseman is seeking $14 million in tax increment financing for the new Pier District.

The St. Petersburg City Council will be asked Thursday to approve an amended agreement between the city and Pinellas County.

The Pier District project costs an estimated $66 million, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

The $14 million TIF funds were once meant for a downtown transportation hub. The money would instead for to the pier project. It would also go to transportation and parking in downtown St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg City Council meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Municipal Building at 175-5th Street North.

