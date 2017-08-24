Gluten-free can still taste great

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Gluten it’s a term we hear, but what exactly is it?

Gluten is the protein found in wheat, rye, barley, and some oats, substances found in different foods.

Eating gluten-free doesn’t mean you have to give up that food, it just means you have to change the way it’s made.

Kim Mohr is the chef and owner of Serendipity Cafe in Dunedin, a dedicated gluten-free facility.

Mohr shared with us her recipe for her gluten free, totally vegan cowgirl power cookies.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, she taught a free, gluten-free baking class at Nature’s Food Patch.

Vegan Cowgirl Power Cookies:

3 cups of all purpose gluten free flour



2 1/4 cups gluten free oats



1 cup puffed millet



1 1/2 tsp baking soda



3/4 tsp baking powder



1 tsp xanthan gum



1 1/2 cups vegetable shortening



3 cups coconut palm sugar



3 tbs ground flax with 3/4 cup of water



3/4 tbs salt



1 cup vegan chocolate chips



Bake at 350 °F for 8-10 minutes.

