PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – The fourth annual Greater Pinellas Country Fair starts Thursday at England Brothers Park.

Admission is $5 and the fair runs through Sunday. The cost of rides is not included in admission price.

Children ages 5 and younger are free.

The fair features several food vendors, animal attractions, games and carnival rides.

Here’s a look at the festivities for each day of the fair:

Thursday, Nov. 2 - “Pay It Forward Day” allows for attendees to get free admission with a canned food item, nonperishable food item or bottled water donation. The items will go towards Hurricane Irma relief. The fair is open from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 – Youth Day features Josh Cruz performing at the band shell. The fair is open from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 – 4-H Day features a talent show held at the Pinellas Performing Arts Center and features sword swallower Dan Meyer, whose talents were featured on the TV shows “America’s Got Talent” and “Britain’s Got Talent.” Other Saturday events include a Royal Lippizans Stallion show, pig races and one blood bus. The fair is open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5 - Senior Day features the fair’s closing ceremony. Sunday also include a Royal Lippizans Stallion show, pig races and one blood bus. The fair is open from noon – 10 p.m.

