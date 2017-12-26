In 15 seconds, bold porch pirate snatches Christmas gift meant for teen

The package contained a camera and Christmas ornament for Lauser's daughter, Brianna, from her godmother in Chicago. (Photo: Provided)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- The video couldn't be clearer: a bold porch pirate bikes up to a home and snatches a gift meant for a 15-year-old girl.

John Lauser and his family still had a wonderful Christmas, however. He told 10News he wants people to take a look at the suspect and perhaps other potential thieves wouldn't do the same.

No one was home when the pirate came to Lauser's home around 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22. The suspect bikes up to the home from the sidewalk and takes an Amazon box before taking off again -- all in the span of 15 seconds.

The package contained a camera and Christmas ornament for Lauser's daughter, Brianna, from her godmother in Chicago.

"We weren't going to let this ruin (Christmas)," Lauser said.

Lauser said Pinellas Park police also have the video and are conducting an investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV