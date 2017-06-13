Indian Rocks Beach to host Flag Day ceremony

Over 2000 American flags line the streets of McAdenville every Independence Day to honor veterans. (Photo: WCNC)

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. – Indian Rocks Beach city leaders are inviting the public to participate in an annual Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

The event at Chic-A-Si Park is set to start at noon Wednesday.

This annual ceremony serves to honor the American Flag, and to collect those which have become torn and tattered in the service of the country.

