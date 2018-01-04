Is a Pinellas County deputy calling you for money? It's a scam

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Be very weary if Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jack Peterson calls you, says you've missed court or jury duty and that you'll be arrested if you don't pay him a fine.

That person is pretending to be a deputy of the same name, the sheriff's office said.

The real Capt. Jack Peterson, a 31-year veteran of the department, is commander of the North District Station, which covers unincorporated neighborhoods north of State Road 60 and the cities of Dunedin, Oldsmar and Safety Harbor.

"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will not call citizens requesting money over the telephone," the department said in a statement. "Citizens should not give personal information or account information over the telephone unless they are initiating the telephone call and confident they are speaking with a trusted source."

Anyone with information about this scam, or is a victim, is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-582-6200.

