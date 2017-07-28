Baby dies in 109-degree Largo mobile home, police say; father charged

William Hendrickson (Photo: Largo Police Department)

LARGO, FLA. - Police accuse a 25-year-old Largo man in connection with the death of his child, who died after being found in a sweltering mobile home.

William Hendrickson was arrested Thursday, July 27, as part of a death investigation at the King's Manor Estates on South Belcher Road near 142nd Avenue North.

Records show he is charged with child neglect of his 2-year-old daughter and aggravated manslaughter of his 8-month-old son.

Rescuers were sent to the mobile home park around 12:30 p.m. and began CPR on the baby. Crews were not successful in saving him. The daughter was taken to an area hospital for severe dehydration.

Hendrickson had previously been told by social services not to leave the children in a hot environment -- his bedroom, which was recorded at 109 degrees yesterday, according to a news release.

Hendrickson is being held on a $150,000 bond and is awaiting trial.

