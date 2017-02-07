Problems arise after only grocery Midtown St. Pete closes

Photo: Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG - No car. No grocery store. It’s a problem.

“A lot of people don’t have cars. Cars around here are a luxury We do not got nothing. Most of the people don’t have cars,” says one woman.

That’s residents are fuming that the Walmart Neighborhood Market has closed it’ doors, less than three years from opening.

One person says the closest grocery store is miles down the road.

“I could catch bus and walk then to the store,” says another woman.

So just how far is the nearest grocery store? Siri says it’s about 2 miles.

“It’s a 56-minute walk,” says one woman.

Most people can’t do the walk and they don’t have cars so they have to take the bus which requires money and time management.

“I couldn’t carry groceries from Walmart to bus stop,” says one woman.

It was a store that showed promise to an area that has been plagued with crime and poverty.

Now those who live here can only hope that the next business to come into this shopping center will be a store where they can get their daily needs.

“It’s sad. This is the southside. Half of the people are on disability. We ain’t got nothing around here. It’s sad,” says another woman.

