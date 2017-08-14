OLDSMAR, Fla. - A 48-year-old man is accused of taking pictures up the skirt of a 21-year-old woman on Monday at a Starbucks on Tampa Road, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Justin Buck, of Twin Branch Acres Road in Tampa, is facing one count of video voyeurism.

Authorities were contacted after a store employee noticed what he was doing, the department said.

"Buck admitted the victim was visually attractive and noticed she was wearing a skirt," the department said in a statement. "He told deputies he sat across from her at a table and took three photographs under the table. The photos were taken directly across from the victim, looking up her skirt and showing her panties. Buck advised he looked at the first three photos and realized they were too dark. He then turned on the flash and took two more photos."

Buck is accused of taking similar pictures at other Starbucks, the department said.

