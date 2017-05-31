Man completes high-wheel bike ride from St. Petersburg to St. Augustine in five days

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A bike ride from St. Petersburg to St. Augustine is impressive by any means, but Paul Norris completed the ride on a high-wheel bike.

A high-wheel bike is an old-style bike with a big front wheel and a tiny rear wheel.

It took Norris five days to complete the more than 200-mile journey on his high wheeler, but he said it was well worth it.

“The feedback from individuals, the smiles, the people asking, the honking, the taking pictures, it was absolutely incredible,” Norris said.

Norris is in the early stages of planning to ride from Key West to Maine. He is also working to use his high wheeler to get book donations for the Goodwill Bookworks.

