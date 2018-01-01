Man found dead at St. Petersburg home; investigation underway

St. Petersburg police is investigating a suspicious death Monday, Jan. 1, on Elkcam Boulevard SE. (Photo: Deborah Whiteside, 10News)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Coquina Key area Monday.

Officers responded within the 8 a.m. hour Monday, Jan. 1, to an area of Elkcam Boulevard SE and Bluefish Drive SE on a report of a body.

An adult male was found dead after they received a call for help, police say.

No other information, including the man's identity nor the circumstances leading to his death, is immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

