Man found dead at St. Petersburg home; investigation underway

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 11:09 AM. EST January 01, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Coquina Key area Monday.

Officers responded within the 8 a.m. hour Monday, Jan. 1, to an area of Elkcam Boulevard SE and Bluefish Drive SE on a report of a body.

An adult male was found dead after they received a call for help, police say.

No other information, including the man's identity nor the circumstances leading to his death, is immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

