Man found dead at St. Petersburg home; investigation underway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Coquina Key area Monday.
Officers responded within the 8 a.m. hour Monday, Jan. 1, to an area of Elkcam Boulevard SE and Bluefish Drive SE on a report of a body.
An adult male was found dead after they received a call for help, police say.
No other information, including the man's identity nor the circumstances leading to his death, is immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
