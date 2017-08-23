Man killed after tractor rolls on him in Palm Harbor

A 26-year-old man was killed after a tractor rolled over on him. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A 26-year-old man was killed after a tractor rolled on him, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Steven R. Brakenwagen of Obrien and his co-worker, Levi McFatter, were taking turns driving a tractor and spraying vegetation in a power line easement near Lake St. George Drive and Chatham Drive. McFatter was taking a break while Brakenwagen was driving the tractor in a wooded area, and when McFatter went to check on Brakenwagen after he didn't return, he found the tractor overturned in a deep hole and Brakenwagen trapped underneath, the sheriff's office said.

Brakenwagen was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Rescue crews utilized a crane and worked for approximately three hours to free the victim," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The incident appears to be accidental, the sheriff's office said.

