Todd Rowe (2015 photo)

Pinellas detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the unincorporated Dunedin area, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a residence at 2252 Curlew Ave. at about 6 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said a resident out for a walk saw a man later identified as Todd W. Roe, 47, carrying a gun and walking between two houses. Later, the resident heard a gunshot heard in the area.

Deputy Chris Lyons arrived at the scene, talked to the resident, then went to search for Roe. As Lyons went down an embankment, he saw Roe emerge from the back door of his residence, still carrying a gun.

Gualtieri said Roe started tracking Lyons with the gun and ignored repeated commands to drop the gun, so Lyons feared for his safety. Lyons fired four times, striking Roe once in the upper body.

Roe was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He faces a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Gualtieri said there is evidence alcohol may have been involved in the incident. Rowe also has been arrested several times,

As per agency policy, Lyons is being placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 WTSP)