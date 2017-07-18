WTSP
Medical marijuana chain opening St. Petersburg dispensary

Staff , WTSP 4:06 AM. EDT July 19, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A medical marijuana company is opening its first dispensary in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning.

Trulieve is set to open following a 10 a.m. news conference at 8435 4th Street North.

"We have a large and rapidly growing patient base in the Tampa Bay area and we're thrilled to expand our service to them," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers in a news release. "We will be opening more dispensaries throughout the remainder of this year," added Rivers.

The company delivers statewide and has eight other dispensaries in Tampa, Clearwater, Edgewater, Jacksonville, Miami , Pensacola, Tallahassee and Lady Lake.

Go to Trulieve’s website for more information.

