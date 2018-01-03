4,100 customers without power in St. Petersburg

Parts of the Shore Acres, Placido Bayou, Edgemooor and Tanglewood neighborhoods are without power.. (Photo: Duke Energy Florida)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some 8,600 Duke Energy customers in Pinellas County are without power Thursday morning.

The outages impact parts of the Shore Acres, Placido Bayou, Edgemooor and Tanglewood neighborhoods.

Damage to Duke Energy's transmission lines caused the outages. Crews hope to have power completely restored by 9 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic lights in the area are also affected. Drivers who approach intersections with traffic lights out of power should treat them as four-way stops.

Click or tap here to view the Duke Energy map to see which neighborhoods have outages.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV