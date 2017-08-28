Multiple people rescued in Apollo Beach flooding

Apollo Beach flooding (Scott Siberski)

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - At least four people were rescued from flooded waters as heavy rain drenched Hillsborough County, the National Weather Service said.

Pinellas County was under a flood warning until 8 p.m.

Flooding in Kenneth City resulted in the closure of 58th Street between 53rd Avenue North to 49th Avenue.

Flooded conditions were also reported at St. Pete beach, the National Weather Service said.

