ST. PETERSBURG - The Tampa Bay area beaches may be known for a lot of things, but surfing isn’t one of them. A new sport called jet surfing may change that.

With jet surfing, a motorized, carbon fiber board carries the rider over the water at speeds upwards of 35 mph, eliminating the need for waves.

Although it’s called jet surfing, the sport more closely resembles snowboarding. Like a snowboard, your feet are strapped into the board. Turning is also similar.

Your speed is controlled by a trigger that you hold in your hand. Let go of the trigger, or fall, and the board stops.

Sean Luttrell is the owner of Jet Surfing Tampa Bay, they’ve been teaching people this sport since February.

“Just seeing something brand-new is the biggest thing that intrigues people to want to give this a try,” explains Luttrell.

Depending on the number of people, a one hour lesson will run you $70 to $120 per person. Luttrell says, “90% of people are standing within 10 to 15 minutes.”

And it only takes a couple minutes of riding, to get hooked.

