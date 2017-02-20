Off-duty PCSO employee arrested for DUI

(Photo: PCSO)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies were performing traffic enforcement on Gulf Blvd. in North Redington Beach around 1:45 a.m. Monday when they noticed a utility vehicle traveling at a high speed.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over for speeding at 67 miles per hour in a zone that had a speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, it was noted that the driver, 35-year-old Jo Anna Barker, introduced herself to deputies as an off-duty Sheriff's Office detention corporal.

Barker demonstrated visual signs of being under the influence and she was given a breathalyzer test, where she had a blood alcohol level of .217/.214. She was arrested and sent to the Pinellas County Jail without further issues.

Barker was fired from her position that she held since October 17, 2011, following her arrest.

