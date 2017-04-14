Palm Harbor man, brothers charged in attack on elderly woman

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A Palm Harbor man was arrested for attempted murder and his two brothers face charges as well after a dispute with an elderly woman Thursday afternoon, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Emanuel Qosaj, 20, was walking his dog on a leash, police say, when he began arguing with a 75-year-old woman also walking her dog. The PCSO received a call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and found Qosaj on top of the woman, choking her with a metal leash. Witnesses tried to intervene but were pushed away by Qosaj.

Deputies say that Qosaj’s brothers, Alfred Kole Qosai, 41, and Genc Kole Qosai, 36, interfered with their investigation by attempting to keep officers away from the dispute. Both were subsequently charged on multiple counts.

The elderly woman was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The HCSO used a Taser on Emanuel Qosai, then also transported him to Mease Countryside Hospital. Police say he spat on emergency personnel in transit.

The three brothers were then booked into the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

