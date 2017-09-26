Parachutist caught in power lines causes St. Petersburg power outage

A parachutist was electrocuted when they fell into a group of power lines Tuesday morning, causing a power outage for some area residents. (Photo: 10News)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A parachutist was electrocuted when they fell into a group of power lines Tuesday morning, causing a power outage for some area residents.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, near 1st Avenue North and 60th Street on the city's Southwest Side, according to Lt. Steve Lawrence of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

The parachutist was electrocuted upon landing, Lawrence said. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There was another parachutist involved, but he's OK and was not tangled, Lawrence said. It is not yet known what caused the two to fall into the power lines.

Duke Energy reports some 37 customers are affected with a power restoration time of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

