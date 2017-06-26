Pinellas assistant principal arrested for DUI

Mary Jean Taylor, 45, was arrested near 6 th Ave South and 49 th Street South early Saturday morning after St Petersburg police say she was driving recklessly. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A Pinellas school employee was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Authorities arrested Mary Jean Taylor near 6th Ave South and 49th Street South early Saturday morning after St Petersburg police say she was driving recklessly.

Police stopped her after Taylor, who is an assistant principal at Dixie Hollins High School, struck a curb and damaged her vehicle's tires, according to an arrest report.

Taylor, 45, had “bloodshot, watery eyes, a dazed and blank expression on her face, the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and she was unsteady on her feet,” according to the arrest report.

In 2014, Taylor was arrested for DUI with property damage and pleaded no contest, according to court records.

"The Office of Professional Standards is aware of the arrest of Mary Taylor," Pinellas County Schools said in a statement. "It is the school district’s policy to monitor the outcome of cases such as this and proceed based on adjudication."

On Saturday, authorities released Taylor on $500 bond.

