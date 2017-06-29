Pinellas Co. patrol deputy fired for Snapchat post

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A patrol deputy has been fired following an 'inappropriate' social media post.

23-year-old patrol deputy Austen Callus posted a photo of himself on the app Snapchat with the caption of "Nothing like almost shooting someone to set your head right lol. God I gate people with knives."

The Administrative Investigation Division were contacted in regards to several questionable posts that Callus made on the Snapchat app Tuesday.

An investigation began and the division interviewed Callus about the incident. He admitted to posting the photo with the caption on the previous Sunday, June 25.

Callus was put on administrative leave out of concern for safety and his guns and credentials were taken away.

Callus was fired officially Thursday, June 29. He had been with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office since November 28, 2016, and worked as the Patrol Operations Bureau as the deputy patrolling the North District.

Austen Callus Termination Redacted

