Pinellas Co. students collect donations for Puerto Rico

Men walk past damaged homes after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20, 2017. (Photo: Hector Retamal, Getty Images)

People tend to come together and help in the aftermath of a disaster or tragedy.

We are seeing it with the Las Vegas shooting and we are still seeing it with Puerto Rico.

Just this week, a group of Pinellas County students started collecting essential items to send to the hurricane torn island.

The students are part of the Extended Transition Program with the district the Walter Pownall Service Center. It is a unique program to help students with disabilities who have already graduated, get further training to be able to work and live independently.

Each day, they talk about current events. Many of the students felt the impact of Irma in some way. Some lost power or had flooding in their homes.

The group decided to help when they saw Hurricane Maria’s destruction in Puerto Rico.

"They're learning community because they're realizing how close other people really are to them,” teacher Jody Cox said. “There's not a division in between intellect. It's just what you're going through.

“And that's a wonderful lesson because we all don't need to measure who we are, but how we can help each other."

In just a couple of days, the students have already collected carts full of items like clothes, blankets and food. They plan to keep taking donations until Thursday when it will be taken to the Red Cross for distribution.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV