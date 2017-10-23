Pinellas Park bicyclist in critical condition after found with gunshot wound

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A bicyclist is in critical condition after first responders took him to the hospital with a single gunshot wound.

Pinellas Park investigators are trying to determine where exactly the shooting took place and who is responsible.

Police responded to the bicycle accident at 66th Street North near 62nd Avenue North around 7 p.m. Monday.

First responders to took the man to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

