Pit bulls that attacked people in St. Petersburg to be euthanized

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Animal rights activist group tells their side of the story after throwing fish back in the water
-
Vegan activists protest fishing
-
Pasco deputy fatally shoots man
-
Protesters storm Chick-fil-A
-
State attorney reacts to traffic stop
-
Powerful hallucinogen can help drug addicts, PTSD veterans conquer their demons
-
A Mexican vacation, a mysterious death, and now endless questions for family
-
Winter Haven mom catches rental scam on Craigslist
-
MacronTrumpHandshake
-
16-year-old Florida teen dies of heatstroke during football practice
More Stories
-
Police: Two officers killed in Palestinian attackJul 14, 2017, 5:45 a.m.
-
Trump: 'Something could happen' on Paris climate agreementJul 14, 2017, 4:58 a.m.
-
Pasco deputies say they fatally shot man coming at themJul 13, 2017, 9:15 p.m.