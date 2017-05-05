Police: Scammers burglarizing homes of elderly

siren (Photo: KGW)

Pinellas County detectives are warning the public to be on the lookout for a scam targeting the elderly by men claiming to represent the local water department.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, at least three times in Seminole and Redington Beach since Apr. 27 two men have posed as utility company employees, telling elderly residents they water leaks in their homes. Once inside, one man distracts he victim while the other grabs jewelry and other valuables.

Detectives say two male suspects, 40-50 years old, are likely behind the scheme. One suspect has a heavy build with a beard and possibly wears glasses. The second is a white male with a slim build. They were seen leaving in a late-model black full-size Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Police encourage citizens to not allow anyone entry into their homes without verifying their employment by contacting their local water department or the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727 (582-6200).

Anyone with information about this case may contact Detective Weil of the PCSO’s Burglary and Pawn Unit at 727 (582-6337). To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

The investigation continues.

