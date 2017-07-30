Police need help to find deaf Clearwater teenager

Ariana Ramsey (Photo: Clearwater police)

CLEARWATER, FLA. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Ariana Ramsey, 16, last was seen around 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at her home on South Madison Avenue, according to a Clearwater police department news release.

Authorities say she is deaf and has other medical issues.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police at 727-562-4242.

