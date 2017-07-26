Depression prompts Clearwater road closure

Old Coachman Road south of Northeast Coachman Road is closed in both directions for a small depression Wednesday, July 26. (Photo: Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

CLEARWATER, FLA. - Crews are rerouting traffic in Clearwater for a reported depression.

Old Coachman Road south of Northeast Coachman Road is closed in both directions as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, according to police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The extent of any damage is not yet known.

Check back for updates.

