Depression prompts Clearwater road closure

CLEARWATER, FLA. - Crews are rerouting traffic in Clearwater for a reported depression.
Old Coachman Road south of Northeast Coachman Road is closed in both directions as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, according to police.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The extent of any damage is not yet known.
Check back for updates.
