Depression prompts Clearwater road closure

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 8:50 AM. EDT July 26, 2017

CLEARWATER, FLA. - Crews are rerouting traffic in Clearwater for a reported depression.

Old Coachman Road south of Northeast Coachman Road is closed in both directions as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, according to police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The extent of any damage is not yet known.

Check back for updates.

