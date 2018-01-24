WTSP
RIP Axel | Pinellas K-9 with more than 150 take-downs dies

Axel spent 7 years with the Pinellas Co. Sheriff's Office

10News Staff , WTSP 1:48 PM. EST January 24, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It’s a sad week at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.  A beloved K-9 deputy, ‘Axel Foley,’ has died.

Over his 7-year career with the sheriff’s office, Axel nabbed 156 suspects, including one pretty memorable takedown.

In February of 2014, Axel and his partner, Cpl. Kilian, were sent to a burglary in progress.  The suspect in that case struck an officer and Axel was released on him.  Axel got a firm grip on the guy, who then tried to burn Axel with a cigarette.  Bad move…it just made Axel angry.

Aside from the arrests Axel helped with, he also performed at schools and events throughout the community.

Rest in peace Axel.

