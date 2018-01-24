RIP Axel | Pinellas K-9 with more than 150 take-downs dies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It’s a sad week at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. A beloved K-9 deputy, ‘Axel Foley,’ has died.

Over his 7-year career with the sheriff’s office, Axel nabbed 156 suspects, including one pretty memorable takedown.

In February of 2014, Axel and his partner, Cpl. Kilian, were sent to a burglary in progress. The suspect in that case struck an officer and Axel was released on him. Axel got a firm grip on the guy, who then tried to burn Axel with a cigarette. Bad move…it just made Axel angry.

Aside from the arrests Axel helped with, he also performed at schools and events throughout the community.

Rest in peace Axel.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV