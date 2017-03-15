Search resumes for 2 missing men from boat charter

A search-and-rescue effort is underway in the Gulf of Mexico for two people who went missing from a chartered boat off Pass-A-Grille in Pinellas County on March 14. (Photo: Sky10)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews resumed searching for two people near the Gulf of Mexico after they were swept away while swimming in rough waters during a spring break boating trip.

The men were reported missing from a 50-foot yacht near Pass-A-Grille in South Pinellas around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a group of 15 college students from Colorado State University charted a boat and were out enjoying their trip. They decided to stop for a little while and five of the boaters got out to swim-- despite nature's warning of strong winds and rough waters.

When they realized it was a dangerous decision-- they tried to make it back-- but only four were able to do so successfully. One of the mates got in the water to help the person that did not make it back but unfortunately, both got swept away.

The search resumed Wednesday as crews from Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard patrolled the waters looking for the two men. A press conference about the ongoing search is expected later today.

Colorado State University released a statement Wednesday morning that the school is gathering more details about the incident and will share them with the public later.

The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and we are very concerned to hear of what has happened in Florida. We are gathering details and when we learn more from law enforcement, we will share information that we are able to provide. The thoughts and hope of our CSU community are for the safety of our students involved in this incident, with the missing student and charter mate and families and friends of those involved, and for the safety of rescue crews who are involved in the search.

