UPDATE:

The Largo Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert for Linda Jean Farrell-Conley.

She was located in Webster County, Georgia and is in good health

---

PREVIOUS:

Officials in Pinellas County are looking for a 56-year-old woman who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

The Largo Police Department says Linda Conley was last seen in a 2009 Toyota Camry with a tag "173QCY."

Police say her cell phone is dead and she is likely lost.

She is described as 5'0 and 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Linda or know where she is, please contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

© 2017 WTSP-TV