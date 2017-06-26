WTSP
Silver Alert issued for missing 95-year-old Pinellas Co. man

June 26, 2017

NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 95-year-old man in Pinellas County.

James Gills was last seen in the 17,000 block of Gulf Boulevard.

Authorities say Gills may be traveling in a 2006 white Buick Lucerne with the Florida tag number L345LZ.

Anyone with information on Gills’ whereabouts is asked to call (727)582-6200 or 911.

