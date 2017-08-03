Silver Alert issued for missing Dunedin man

Michael Kevin McCusker (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

DUNEDIN, Fla. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man.

Michael Kevin McCusker of Howell Court was last seen leaving his home at about 10 a.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

"Michael told family members that he was leaving and made statements he would possibly harm himself, left his home and never returned," the agency said in a statement.

McCusker, who suffers from dementia, is described as a white male, six feet, three inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes and short gray hair with a receding hair line. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green sweater and brown loafer shoes. He was also last seen driving a bronze four door Saturn with Florida tag 169-MSN.

Anyone with information regarding McCuster's whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

