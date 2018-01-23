Sleepy driver crashes truck into Tampa Bay

A man fell asleep and crashed his truck into Tampa Bay near the Gandy Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A Miami man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his truck into Tampa Bay.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, 25-year-old Osvaldo Jares, was not injured even though his Ford F-150 overturned into the water Tuesday morning off Gandy Boulevard approaching San Fernando Drive.

He was wearing his seatbelt.

No one else was involved in the accident, and the crash was not alcohol-related.

