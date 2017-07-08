Spider-Man swings by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Spider-Man made a special visit to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital on Saturday morning.
Spidey stopped by to cheer up patients who aren’t able to see the new “Spider-Man: Homecoming” movie.
Related: Review of “Spider-Man Homecoming”
Spider-Man went from room-to-room to pose for photos with patients and families.
Gallery: Spidey stops by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs