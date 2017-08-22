WTSP
Close

Booze on beach or not? St. Pete holds final vote tonight

Commissioners unanimously approved the beachfront alcohol ordinance on its first reading earlier this month, and will make its final vote on Aug. 22.

Mark Bergin and Emerald Morrow, WTSP 9:57 AM. EDT August 22, 2017

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. – The St. Pete Beach City Commission will vote tonight whether to allow alcohol on the sand at beachfront hotels.

Commissioners unanimously approved the beachfront alcohol ordinance on its first reading on Aug. 8.

The new rule would still bar residents and beachgoers from drinking alcohol anywhere on the beach.

Related: St. Pete Beach tentatively approves alcohol consumption outside beachfront hotels

The proposed ordinance would allow “for the consumption of alcohol on the sand beach in conjunction to a transient lodging facility."

The St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 155 Corey Ave.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

St. Pete Beach tentatively approves alcohol consumption outside beachfront hotels

WTSP

St. Pete Beach could loosen beach drinking rules for hotel guests

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories