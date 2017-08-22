Booze on beach or not? St. Pete holds final vote tonight

The St. Pete Beach City Commission will vote Tuesday night whether to allow alcohol on the sand at beachfront hotels. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. – The St. Pete Beach City Commission will vote tonight whether to allow alcohol on the sand at beachfront hotels.

Commissioners unanimously approved the beachfront alcohol ordinance on its first reading on Aug. 8.

The new rule would still bar residents and beachgoers from drinking alcohol anywhere on the beach.

Related: St. Pete Beach tentatively approves alcohol consumption outside beachfront hotels

The proposed ordinance would allow “for the consumption of alcohol on the sand beach in conjunction to a transient lodging facility."

The St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 155 Corey Ave.

© 2017 WTSP-TV