St. Pete Fire Rescue crews save animals in Harvey relief efforts

A crewmember with St. Pete Fire Rescue helps save a horse in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: St. Pete Fire Rescue)

HOUSTON – The St. Pete Fire Rescue crew is helping with the relief efforts from now Tropical Depression Harvey.

St. Pete Fire Rescue tweeted some photos Thursday morning of crews with Task Force 3 rescuing dogs and a horse.

A crew with U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helped evacuate 67 people earlier this week.

Crews have helped evacuate thousands in the Houston-area after Harvey came in as a category 4 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center has since downgraded Harvey to a tropical depression.

TF3 is busy evacuating our furry friends as well. Great job #HurricaneHarvy @TampaFireRescue @HillsFireRescue pic.twitter.com/rXA1uZqXAm — St Pete Fire Rescue (@StPeteFR) August 31, 2017

