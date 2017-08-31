WTSP
St. Pete Fire Rescue crews save animals in Harvey relief efforts

10News answers some of your insurance questions for Harvey

Mark Bergin, WTSP 12:04 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

HOUSTON – The St. Pete Fire Rescue crew is helping with the relief efforts from now Tropical Depression Harvey.

St. Pete Fire Rescue tweeted some photos Thursday morning of crews with Task Force 3 rescuing dogs and a horse.

A crew with U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helped evacuate 67 people earlier this week.

Crews have helped evacuate thousands in the Houston-area after Harvey came in as a category 4 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center has since downgraded Harvey to a tropical depression.

