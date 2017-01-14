St. Pete man charged with DUI after striking deputy with vehicle, leading police on chase

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a man who refused to leave after being escorted out by security around 2 a.m. on Saturday at the Oz Gentleman's Club, located at 13577 US Highway 19 N.

When deputies arrived, 28-year-old Marcel F. Stankovic already showed visible signs of intoxication. Deputies tried to get him a ride through Uber, which he willingly obliged to.

The Uber driver later alerted deputies that Stankovic demanded that he be dropped back off at the gentlemen's club.

Deputies discovered him in his vehicle with the engine running and knocked on his window. Stankovic then glanced at the deputy and threw his car into reverse, pinning the deputy against another vehicle before taking off.

He then took deputies on a highway police chase, continuing southbound on US Highway 19 N, going into oncoming traffic and shutting off his lights in an attempt to elude deputies.

Stankovic eventually lost control of his vehicle on 40th Ave. N., crashing into two parked cars. He ran off and deputies discovered him hiding near a residence.

The deputy who was pinned has minor reported injuries to his arm and hand. Stankovic was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Stankovic has been booked at the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

(© 2017 WTSP)