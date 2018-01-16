St. Pete officer temporarily suspended for 'conduct unbecoming an employee'

Police lights, stock image. (Photo: ChiccoDodiFC, Thinkstock)

TAMPA -- A St. Petersburg police officer has been temporarily suspended following an incident that included 'conduct unbecoming an employee' at a local event on July 12, 2017.

According to police, Officer Curtis Wright thought that someone stole his e-cigarette during the concert he was attending and lost his girlfriend when he went to investigate.

Wright came across event security guards while searching for her while he appeared intoxicated and reportedly pushed one of the guards multiple times.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to help in the situation, where he did not readily cooperate and was detained.

The guard involved in the situation decided not to press charges for simple battery and Officer Wright appeared before a Command Review Board on Jan. 12.

It was decided that Wright committed 'conduct unbecoming an employee' that could have ended with 'conviction or guilt of a felony or misdemeanor.'

It was decided that he would be suspended from work for 160 hours, along with no alcohol use for five years, random testing for alcohol for 18 months, and mandatory EAP counseling.

