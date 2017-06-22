St. Pete Pride weekend: What you need to know

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman at St. Pete Pride weekend in June 2016. (Photo: City of St. Petersburg)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Pete Pride is a month-long festival held in June.

The city has held several events this month to promote unity, visibility, self-esteem and a positive image of and among the LGBT community of the Tampa Bay area.

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s festivities:

Rainbow flag raising ceremony at city hall

Mayor Rick Kriseman will raise a rainbow flag over city hall on Thursday morning to herald the city’s annual Pride weekend festivities.

It marks the fourth consecutive year Kriseman will raise the rainbow flag over city hall.

The ceremony is set to start at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Kriseman will also introduce his new volunteer LGBT liaison.

St. Pete Pride Parade

Some 5,000 people will walk in the parade along Bayshore Drive with "sequins, beads, leathers and feathers."

This year's parade starts at 5th Avenue North and Bayshore Drive at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It goes south on Bayshore Drive to Dali Boulevard.

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the 15th annual Pride Parade.

St. Pete Pride Street Festival

This year’s festival is expected to draw more than 50,000 people.

The free festival at Grand Central District will feature live music performances, entertainment, community booths, art and food.

It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Go to St. Pete Pride’s website for more information.

Editor’s Note: WTSP 10News is a sponsor of St. Pete Pride.

