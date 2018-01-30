St. Petersburg adds to its growing list of art museums

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An art museum focusing on the history of the studio glass movement has just opened in St. Petersburg.

The Imagine Museum, which is located at 1901 Central Ave., takes visitors on a journey through the evolution of studio art.

“{With glass,} I think it's the reflection, of how it absorbs and reflects the light. I think the transparency," said the museum's deputy director Jane Buckman. "I think that when you talk to the artist that works in glass, you have that molten glass, that's hot and flows."

From its earliest days in the 1960s to the present day, visitors get to see studio glass change over the years. Artists learn new techniques, incorporate new materials into their artwork and play with new ways of lighting their pieces to make them come alive.

The Imagine Museum hours are:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday through Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m.



