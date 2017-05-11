St. Petersburg apartment building destroyed in overnight fire

Crews with St. Pete Fire and Rescue were called to the Enclave Apartments off Martin Luther King Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday. (Photo: Joey LaRose)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Firefighters in St. Pete had their hands full overnight trying to keep a massive apartment fire from spreading into a wooded area and becoming an even bigger wildfire.

Crews with St. Pete Fire and Rescue were called to the Enclave Apartments off Martin Luther King Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find flames shooting out of the roof, but luckily everyone made it out safely.

“I woke up and I thought what the hell is that smell,” said Anne Peet who made it out of her building safely. +“The whole apartment was just filled with smoke. I bought my unit last August and so everything I own is in that apartment. Right now I want to cry, but I’m not going to. I’m just glad everyone is okay.”

Investigators will be trying to determine what started the two-alarm fire.

The eight units in building number 10 suffered extensive damage. Three families with small children were among those left homeless Friday morning.

The Red Cross was called in to assist with their immediate needs.

