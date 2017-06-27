St. Petersburg crews to break ground Wednesday on new Pier

Renderings of the new St. Petersburg Pier, which is set to open in 2019. The city released the renderings on Dec. 15, 2016. (Photo: City of St. Petersburg)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg city leaders will break ground Wednesday morning on the new Pier and Pier District.

Mayor Rick Kriseman is expected to speak along with Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin, District Four city council member Darden Rice, city managing director Chris Ballestra, Pier project designer Vince Lee, citizen Steve Urgo and teen Betsy Johnson.

The groundbreaking is open to the public, and is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday on the north side of the Pier Approach.

In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

Editor's Note: Viewers can watch the groundbreaking ceremony on WTSP.com and on the WTSP Facebook page.

Watch live: Waterfront web camera of St. Petersburg

City council members voted 7-1 in June to appropriate $17.6 million to begin construction on the new Pier District. District Five city council member Steve Kornell cast the lone dissenting vote.

The $17.6 million pricetag is the guaranteed maximum price from Skanska USA Building for the marine structural work to build the pier platform.

Photos: Renderings of the new St. Petersburg Pier

The total budget for the project is $66 million, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

Crews expect to finish the project by January 2019.

The “Inverted Pyramid” Pier closed on May 21, 2013, after originally opening in 1973. Crews tore it down from Aug. 19, 2015, to Nov. 13, 2015.

Go to the New St. Pete Pier’s website for more information.

