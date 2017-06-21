WTSP
Close

St. Petersburg mayor to raise rainbow flag over city hall

Mark Bergin, WTSP 4:04 AM. EDT June 22, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Mayor Rick Kriseman is set to raise a rainbow flag over city hall on Thursday morning to herald in the city’s annual Pride weekend festivities.

The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Kriseman will also introduce his new volunteer LGBT liaison.

St. Pete Pride is a month-long festival each June.

The festivities culminate with a parade on downtown St. Pete’s Bayshore Drive. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday

The St. Pete Pride Festival is set to start at 9 a.m. Sunday. The festival is held at Grand Central District.

Editor's Note: Below is a video of Kriseman raising the rainbow flag over city hall for the first time in June 2014.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

How to unlock Facebook's new Pride reaction

WTSP

One year later: A timeline of the Pulse nightclub shooting and its aftermath

WTSP

Pulse nightclub survivor throws out first pitch at Rays game

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories