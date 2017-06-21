St. Petersburg mayor to raise rainbow flag over city hall

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman raises the Pride flag over city hall for the first time ever in June 2014. (Photo: City of St. Petersburg)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Mayor Rick Kriseman is set to raise a rainbow flag over city hall on Thursday morning to herald in the city’s annual Pride weekend festivities.

The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Kriseman will also introduce his new volunteer LGBT liaison.

St. Pete Pride is a month-long festival each June.

The festivities culminate with a parade on downtown St. Pete’s Bayshore Drive. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday

The St. Pete Pride Festival is set to start at 9 a.m. Sunday. The festival is held at Grand Central District.

Editor's Note: Below is a video of Kriseman raising the rainbow flag over city hall for the first time in June 2014.

