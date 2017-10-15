St. Petersburg police find young boy, search ongoing for his family

Anyone who knows the identity of the young boy is asked to call St. Petersburg police at (727)893-7780. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department found a young boy late Sunday night and are trying to find his family.

Police officers found the boy late Sunday night near 15th Avenue South and 43rd Street. The boy is non-verbal, unable to tell police who he is and the location of his parents.

It's believed he's about 4-6 years old, according to St. Petersburg police.

Anyone who knows the identity of the young boy is asked to call police at 727 -893-7780.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV