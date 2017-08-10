WTSP
St. Petersburg police holding training session at Tyrone Mall

The training session is set to start at 6 a.m. Friday.

Staff , WTSP 5:30 AM. EDT August 11, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is holding an active shooter training at Tyrone Mall on Friday morning.

The training session is set for 6 a.m. Friday.

Spokespeople with the police department and the mall will speak on the importance of preparation for the unthinkable.

Police have received no threats or indications that Tyrone Mall is targeted. Friday's event will serve realistic scenario training for St. Petersburg police officers, according to authorities.

