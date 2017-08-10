St. Petersburg police holding training session at Tyrone Mall

St. Petersburg police officers participate in active shooter training. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is holding an active shooter training at Tyrone Mall on Friday morning.

The training session is set for 6 a.m. Friday.

Spokespeople with the police department and the mall will speak on the importance of preparation for the unthinkable.

Police have received no threats or indications that Tyrone Mall is targeted. Friday's event will serve realistic scenario training for St. Petersburg police officers, according to authorities.

ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING | @StPetePD 👮🏻 will be training for an active shooter scenario at Tyrone Mall. I'll have the details on #brightside pic.twitter.com/GiltRth2ip — Shannon Valladolid (@ShannonMarieTV) August 11, 2017

