St. Petersburg police look for missing 11-year-old boy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Avery Tucker left Baypoint Middle School on Tuesday afternoon on foot, according to the police.

The police said the last time Tucker's parents heard from him was around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Tucker’s parents contacted police around 8 p.m., and the officers have not found him yet.

Anyone who knows of Tucker’s whereabouts is asked to call (727)893-7780.

