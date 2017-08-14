St. Petersburg police working to figure out how car ended up in bay

Police are working to figure out how it ended up in the water -- its driver wasn't inside nor was the car reported stolen, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. (Photo: Sky10)

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. -- A car somehow drove off the road near the Treasure Island Causeway and into the bay.

Police are working to figure out how it ended up in the water -- its driver wasn't inside nor was the car reported stolen, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Authorities got the call about the car around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, and crews worked to remove it in the 8 a.m. hour.

Aerials from Sky10 show tire tracks in the grass leading to the car's spot in the water.

An officer went to the registered owner's home to try to determine what happened, according to police.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV